GCP Asset Backed Income (LSE:GABI)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£476.868m
  • OCF1.40%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupGravis Capital Partners
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BYXX8B08

Investment Strategy

To generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through regular, growing distributions and modest capital appreciation over the long term. The Company seeks to meet its investment objective through a diversified portfolio of investments which are secured against, or comprise, contracted, predictable medium to long-term cash flows and/or physical assets. The investments will predominantly be in the form of medium to long-term fixed or floating rate loans which are secured against cash flows and/or physical assets which are predominantly UK based.

