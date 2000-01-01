GCP Infrastructure Investment Ord (LSE:GCP)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.147bn
- OCF1.10%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure
- Manager GroupGravis Capital Partners
- Currency
- ISINJE00B6173J15
Investment Strategy
The investment objectives are to provide shareholders with regular, sustainable, long-term dividend income and to preserve the capital value of its investments over the long term by generating exposure to infrastructure debt and/or similar assets. The Company is currently invested in a diversified, partially inflation protected portfolio of investments, primarily in the renewable energy, social housing and PFI sectors.