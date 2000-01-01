GCP Student Living Ord (LSE:DIGS)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£820.689m
- OCF0.85%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupGravis Capital Partners
- Currency
- ISINGB00B8460Z43
Investment Strategy
To provide shareholders with regular, sustainable, long-term dividends coupled with the potential for modest capital appreciation over the long term and RPI inflation-linked income characteristics through owning, leasing and licensing student residential accommodation and teaching facilities to a diversified property portfolio of direct let tenants and higher education institutions. The Company may also invest in development and forward funded projects.