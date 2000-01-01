Geiger Counter Ord (LSE:GCL)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£12.003m
- OCF4.07%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Commodities & Natural Resources
- Manager GroupCQS
- Currency
- ISINGB00B15FW330
Investment Strategy
The Company has been established to invest in the securities of companies involved in the exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies in the energy sector including but not limited to, shares, convertibles, fixed income securities and warrants. The main focus of the Company is on companies involved in the uranium industry, but up to 30% of TA may be invested in other resource-related companies.