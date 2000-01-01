Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Ord (LSE:GSS)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.134bn
- OCF1.05%
- AIC sectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupGenesis
- Currency
- ISINGG00B4L0PD47
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Genesis Emerging Markets Fund isto achieve long-term capital growth, primarily through investment in equity markets of low- and middle-income countries. The portfolio comprises holdings in predominantly high- quality, sustainable businesses, both large and small. As part of their analysis the Investment Manager's team determines quality ratings for each company, which primarily measure a business' ability to generate sustainable excess returns on capital and US$ intrinsic value stability.