Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Ord (LSE:GSS)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£1.134bn
  • OCF1.05%
  • AIC sectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupGenesis
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00B4L0PD47

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Genesis Emerging Markets Fund isto achieve long-term capital growth, primarily through investment in equity markets of low- and middle-income countries. The portfolio comprises holdings in predominantly high- quality, sustainable businesses, both large and small. As part of their analysis the Investment Manager's team determines quality ratings for each company, which primarily measure a business' ability to generate sustainable excess returns on capital and US$ intrinsic value stability.

