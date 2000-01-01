Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LSE:GSS)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£955.943m
- OCF1.01%
- AIC sectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupGenesis
- Currency
- ISINGG00B4L0PD47
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth, primarily through investment in equity markets of developing countries. The portfolio of the fund consists of a diversified group of companies from a large number of emerging market countries. The majority of these are traded on major international stock exchanges. In the opinion of the Manager, the portfolio is sufficiently liquid to meet all ongoing and future liabilities arising from the day-to-day business of the fund.