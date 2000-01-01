Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LSE:GSS)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£955.943m
  • OCF1.01%
  • AIC sectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupGenesis
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00B4L0PD47

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth, primarily through investment in equity markets of developing countries. The portfolio of the fund consists of a diversified group of companies from a large number of emerging market countries. The majority of these are traded on major international stock exchanges. In the opinion of the Manager, the portfolio is sufficiently liquid to meet all ongoing and future liabilities arising from the day-to-day business of the fund.

Latest GSS news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

GSS Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .