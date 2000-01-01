Investment Strategy

The Company will be managed with a view to realising its existing investments comprised in the Portfolio in an orderly and timely manner (such realisations to be effected in such manner as the Investment Manager may determine, acting in its discretion under the control and supervision of the Board) and return the proceeds of such realisations to Shareholders at such times and from time to time and in such manner as the Directors may (acting in their absolute discretion) determine.