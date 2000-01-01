Investment Strategy

The investment objective of providing Shareholders with an attractive real long-term total return by investing globally in undervalued securities was extended by enabling investment also in other financial assets. The investment policy was also amended to permit investment in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-linked securities (both listed and unquoted), investments in other investment companies and funds which provide exposure to a wide range of financial asset classes and to allocate a portion of portfolio assets to be managed by one or more specialist investment sub-advisors.