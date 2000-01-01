Investment Strategy

To pursue a real estate investing policy aiming to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of yield and capital appreciation as a result of investing in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania and Poland but also in the broader SEE and CEE region. The principal focus will be on assets in Romania with most of their current or expected income derived from local members of multinational corporate groups and financial institution tenants on long, triple net and annually indexed leases (in many cases supported by parent company guarantees) and on acquiring underperforming or undervalued properties and, through active asset management, transforming them into performing and marketable assets.