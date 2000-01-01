Golden Prospect Precious Metal Ord (LSE:GPM)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£15.455m
  • OCF2.65%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Commodities & Natural Resources
  • Manager GroupCQS
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00B1G9T992

Investment Strategy

The Company aims to generate above average returns for Shareholders primarily through the capital appreciation of its investments. The Directors believe that such returns can be obtained by investing in a selective portfolio of securities and other instruments in the precious metals sector. The Company will target equity investments in precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum, palladium and in diamonds.

Latest GPM news

GPM Regulatory news

