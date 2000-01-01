Golden Prospect Precious Subs (LSE:GPSS)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • OCFNaN%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Commodities & Natural Resources
  • Manager GroupCQS
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BD05Z551

Investment Strategy

The Company aims to generate above average returns for Shareholders primarily through the capital appreciation of its investments. The Directors believe that such returns can be obtained by investing in a selective portfolio of securities and other instruments in the precious metals sector. The Company will target equity investments in precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum, palladium and in diamonds.

Latest GPSS news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

GPSS Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .