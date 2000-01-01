Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Ord (LSE:GSF)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£48.566m
- OCF2.50%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
- Manager GroupGore Street
- Currency
- ISINGB00BG0P0V73
Investment Strategy
The company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend over the long term by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility scale energy storage projects primarily located in the UK, although the company will also consider projects in North America and Western Europe. In addition, the company seeks to provide investors with an element of capital growth through the re-investment of net cash generated in excess of the target dividend in accordance with the investment policyof the company.