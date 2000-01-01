Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Ord (LSE:GSF)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£48.566m
  • OCF2.50%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
  • Manager GroupGore Street
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BG0P0V73

Investment Strategy

The company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend over the long term by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility scale energy storage projects primarily located in the UK, although the company will also consider projects in North America and Western Europe. In addition, the company seeks to provide investors with an element of capital growth through the re-investment of net cash generated in excess of the target dividend in accordance with the investment policyof the company.

Latest GSF news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

GSF Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .