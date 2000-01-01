Green REIT Ord (LSE:GRN)
Trust Info
- Market Cap€1.287bn
- OCF1.56%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupGreen Property
- Currency
- ISINIE00BBR67J55
Investment Strategy
To create a real estate investment portfolio capable of paying dividends in line with requirements of the Irish REIT Regime by investing in commercial real estate, including office, industrial and retail assets. The company may consider investing in residential or multi-family assets together with commercial property as part of a mixed use portfolio.