Investment Strategy

To provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to shareholders through annual dividend increase and capital value growth by investing in renewable energy generation assets within the Eurozone, focus on Ireland. During the first 24 months from listing, the Group will be invested in operational wind energy assets in Ireland. Ireland will remain a key country of focus for the Group as no less than 60% of GAV will be invested in Ireland. The Group can also invest, in aggregate, up to 40% of GAV in operational wind energy or solar assets in other relevant countries (being Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Sweden).