Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£2.267bn
  • OCF1.14%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
  • Manager GroupGreencoat
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B8SC6K54

Investment Strategy

The substantial majority of the portfolio will be operating UK wind farm projects (predominantly with a capacity over 10MW). The portfolio will be invested in both onshore and offshore wind farms, with the amount invested in offshore wind farms being capped at 40% of GAV at acquisition. The Company intends to retain exposure to UK power prices through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that avoid fixing the price of power.

Latest UKW news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

UKW Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .