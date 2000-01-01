Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£2.267bn
- OCF1.14%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
- Manager GroupGreencoat
- Currency
- ISINGB00B8SC6K54
Investment Strategy
The substantial majority of the portfolio will be operating UK wind farm projects (predominantly with a capacity over 10MW). The portfolio will be invested in both onshore and offshore wind farms, with the amount invested in offshore wind farms being capped at 40% of GAV at acquisition. The Company intends to retain exposure to UK power prices through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that avoid fixing the price of power.