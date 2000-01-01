Gresham House Energy Storage Ord (LSE:GRID)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£219.591m
- OCF-
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
- Manager GroupGresham House
- Currency
- ISINGB00BFX3K770
Investment Strategy
The company seeks to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend over the long term by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility scale operational energy storage systems, which utilise batteries and may also utilise generators, located in Great Britain. In addition, the company seeks to provide investors with the prospect of capital growth through the re-investment of net cash generated in excess of the target dividend in accordance with the investment policy of the company and the requirements of the IT Regulations.