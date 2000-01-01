Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Ord (LSE:GV1O)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£26.536m
  • OCF2.42%
  • AIC sectorVCT Specialist: Environmental
  • Manager GroupHazel Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B4M2G812

Investment Strategy

The objectives are to: invest in a portfolio of VC Investments, primarily in the UK and EU, that specialise in long term renewable energy projects and energy developers; maximise tax free capital gains and income to shareholders from dividends and capital distributions; and maintain VCT status to enable shareholders to retain their 30% income tax relief on investment.

Latest GV1O news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

GV1O Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .