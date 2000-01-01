Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Ord (LSE:GV2O)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£27.178m
- OCF2.35%
- AIC sectorVCT Specialist: Environmental
- Manager GroupHazel Capital
- Currency
- ISINGB00B43GVJ82
Investment Strategy
The objectives are to: invest in a portfolio of VC Investments, primarily in the UK and EU, that specialise in long term renewable energy projects and energy developers; maximise tax free capital gains and income to shareholders from dividends and capital distributions; and maintain VCT status to enable shareholders to retain their 30% income tax relief on investment.