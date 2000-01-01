Investment Strategy

The company intends to invest the majority of its capital in a concentrated portfolio of between 10 to 15 smaller UK/European publicly traded companies typically with market capitalisations of less than GBP 250m and would typically expect a holding period of 3 to 5 years. It may also invest in interests in privately held companies, primarily in equity/equity-related instruments and also in preferred equity, convertible/non-convertible debt instruments. The company will seek to acquire influential block stakes (typically between 10% and 25%) for cash or share consideration. The company invests in assets that will typically have a number of the following characteristics: investments that can generate a 15% IRR over the medium to long term principally through capital appreciation and investments where the manager believes there are value creation opportunities through strategic, management or operational changes.