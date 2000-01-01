GRIT Investment Trust plc (LSE:GRIT)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£5.602m
  • OCF6.78%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Commodities & Natural Resources
  • Manager GroupRDP
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BL594W83

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to generate medium and long-term capital growth through investing in a diverse portfolio of primarily small and mid-capitalisation natural resources and mining companies, which are listed/quoted on a relevant exchange.

