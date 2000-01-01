GRIT Investment Trust plc (LSE:GRIT)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£5.602m
- OCF6.78%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Commodities & Natural Resources
- Manager GroupRDP
- Currency
- ISINGB00BL594W83
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to generate medium and long-term capital growth through investing in a diverse portfolio of primarily small and mid-capitalisation natural resources and mining companies, which are listed/quoted on a relevant exchange.