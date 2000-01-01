Ground Rents Income Fund Ord (LSE:GRIO)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£68.875m
  • OCF1.45%
  • AIC sectorProperty - UK Residential
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B715WG26

Investment Strategy

The Company has been established to provide secure long-term performance through investment in long dated UK ground rents, which have historically had little correlation to traditional property asset classes and have seen their value remain consistent regardless of the underlying state of the economy.

