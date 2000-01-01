Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (LSE:GRIO)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£89.246m
- OCF1.10%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupSchroders
- Currency
- ISINGB00B715WG26
Investment Strategy
The company will invest the majority of the monies received pursuant to the Placing and the Subscription, net of any costs and expenses, in freeholds and head leases in the UK. The company intends to purchase Ground Rents where the leasehold interests are Long Dated although shorter opportunities will be considered if the Directors believe it is in the best interest of the company to do so.