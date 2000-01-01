Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks a high level of current income and gains with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. GPAM will manage the Fund utilizing a covered call strategy developed by GPAM to seek to utilize efficiencies from the tax characteristics of the Funds portfolio. GPAMs covered call strategy will seek to follow a dynamic rules-based methodology to obtain broadly diversified exposure to the equity markets, either through investments that replicate the economic characteristics of broadly diversified exposure to the equity markets, including exchange-traded funds or other investment funds that track equity market indices, or through investments in individual common stocks along with other securities and instruments. The Fund will have the ability to write call options on indices and/or securities which will typically be at- or out-of-the money. GPAMs strategy typically targets one-month options, although options of any strike price or maturity may be utilized. The Fund will seek to earn income and gains through both dividends paid by on securities owned by the Fund and cash premiums received from selling options. Although the Fund will receive premiums from the options written, by writing a covered call option, the Fund forgoes any potential increase in value of the underlying securities above the strike price specified in an option contract through the expiration date of the option. To the extent GPAMs strategy seeks to achieve broad equity exposure through a portfolio of common stocks, the Fund would hold a diversified portfolio of stocks, whereas to the extent GPAMs equity exposure strategy is implemented through investment in broad-based equity exchange-traded funds and other investment funds or instruments, the Funds portfolio may comprise fewer holdings.