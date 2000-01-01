Gulf Investment Fund Ord (LSE:GIF)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$116.963m
  • OCF1.89%
  • AIC sectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupEpicure Qatar
  • Currency
  • ISINIM00B1Z40704

Investment Strategy

To capture the opportunities for growth offered by the expanding GCC economies by investing in listed companies on one of the GCC exchanges or companies soon to be listed on one of the GCC exchanges. The Company applies a top-down screening process to identify those sectors which should most benefit from sector growth trends. Fundamental industry and company analysis, rather than benchmarking, forms the basis of both stock selection and portfolio construction.

