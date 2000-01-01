Hadrian's Wall Secured C (LSE:HWSC)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap£20.476m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Debt
  • Manager GroupInt Fundmanagement
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BG04CB85

Investment Strategy

To provide Shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through exposure, directly or indirectly, to primarily secured loans originated across a variety of channels, assets and industry segments. The Company will invest in loans, which will predominantly be secured upon a variety of asset types. The types of Loans that the Company will target include the following: equipment finance, property development and general commercial Loans to businesses.

