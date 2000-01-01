Investment Strategy

The investment policy is to invest in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations, with the objective to achieve growth of shareholder value. The investment strategy not only comprises a portfolio of special situations in UK equities, combined with a strategic stake in Ocean Wilsons Holdings, but also includes a wider remit that spans other asset classes and geographies. Typically, the non UK equity exposure is achieved through investment in funds managed by third party managers. Importantly though, these funds are intended to complement the UK equity exposure of Trust.