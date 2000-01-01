Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Ord (LSE:HHV)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£135.261m
  • OCF2.15%
  • AIC sectorVCT AIM Quoted
  • Manager GroupCanaccord
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B02WHS05

Investment Strategy

The company invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK based companies on a high risk, medium term capital growth basis, primarily being companies which are traded on AIM and which have the opportunity for significant value appreciation. The company will invest in smaller companies which may not be readily accessible to private individuals and which also tend to be more risky. Aims to maximise distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from the funds of the company.

