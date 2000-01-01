Harmony Energy Income Trust Ord (LSE:HEIT)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£215.250m
- OCF-
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
- Manager Group-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BLNNFY18
Investment Strategy
To provide investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with the potential for capital growth, by investing in commercial scale energy storage and renewable energy generation projects, with an initial focus on a diversified portfolio of battery energy storage systems located in Great Britain.