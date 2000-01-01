Harmony Energy Income Trust Ord (LSE:HEIT)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£215.250m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLNNFY18

Investment Strategy

To provide investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with the potential for capital growth, by investing in commercial scale energy storage and renewable energy generation projects, with an initial focus on a diversified portfolio of battery energy storage systems located in Great Britain.

