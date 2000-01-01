Investment Strategy

HBM Healthcare Investments’ objective is to generate long-term capital gains with investments in private and public companies in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors, and related areas. Within its target sector, HBM Healthcare Investments invests predominantly in later-stage private companies which are attractively valued and have a convincing business model, including their product pipeline, technology and management. Investments are made worldwide, primarily in Europe, Asia and North America.