HBM Healthcare Investments AG Ord (SIX:HBMN)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market CapCHF1.938bn
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager Group-
- Currency
- ISINCH0012627250
Investment Strategy
HBM Healthcare Investments’ objective is to generate long-term capital gains with investments in private and public companies in the human medicine, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics sectors, and related areas. Within its target sector, HBM Healthcare Investments invests predominantly in later-stage private companies which are attractively valued and have a convincing business model, including their product pipeline, technology and management. Investments are made worldwide, primarily in Europe, Asia and North America.