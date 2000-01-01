Hearts And Minds Investments Ltd (ASX:HM1)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market CapAUD456.941m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupSeed Partnerships
- Currency
- ISINAU0000026569
Investment Strategy
To provide Shareholders with a compelling and attractive investment proposition by creating a concentrated portfolio of long positions (Portfolio) in approximately 25 Australian and international listed securities based on the highest conviction ideas from two groups: 40% of the Portfolio based on the annual recommendations of Fund Managers; 60% of the Portfolio based on the highest conviction quarterly recommendations of five leading Fund Managers.