Hearts And Minds Investments Ltd (ASX:HM1)

Investment trust
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market CapAUD456.941m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupSeed Partnerships
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000026569

Investment Strategy

To provide Shareholders with a compelling and attractive investment proposition by creating a concentrated portfolio of long positions (Portfolio) in approximately 25 Australian and international listed securities based on the highest conviction ideas from two groups: 40% of the Portfolio based on the annual recommendations of Fund Managers; 60% of the Portfolio based on the highest conviction quarterly recommendations of five leading Fund Managers.

Latest HM1 news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .