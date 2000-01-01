Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust (LSE:HAST)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£99.791m
  • OCF0.94%
  • AIC sectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0001216000

Investment Strategy

The Company exploits global opportunities not normally readily accessible in one vehicle to provide long-term growth to shareholders via a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio which also offers access to specialist funds including hedge and private equity. The Company aims to outperform the FTSE World Total Return Index on a total return basis (a combination of income and capital growth) in Sterling terms.

Latest HAST news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

HAST Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .