Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust (LSE:HAST)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£99.791m
- OCF0.94%
- AIC sectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- Currency
- ISINGB0001216000
Investment Strategy
The Company exploits global opportunities not normally readily accessible in one vehicle to provide long-term growth to shareholders via a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio which also offers access to specialist funds including hedge and private equity. The Company aims to outperform the FTSE World Total Return Index on a total return basis (a combination of income and capital growth) in Sterling terms.