Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to seek income and capital growth such that the total return on the net asset value of the Company exceeds the average return on a rolling annual basis of three month sterling Libor plus 2%. The Company aims to deliver this outcome by investing in a diversified portfolio of global fixed and floating rate income asset classes including secured loans, government bonds, high yield (sub-investment grade) corporate bonds, unrated corporate bonds, investment grade corporate bonds and asset backed securities. The Company may also invest in high yielding equities and derivatives. The Company uses a dynamic approach to portfolio allocation across asset classes and is permitted to invest in a single asset class if required. The Company seeks a sensible spread of risk at all times. It can invest in assets of any size, sector, currency or issued from any country.