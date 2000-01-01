Investment Strategy

The Company will invest in a diversified portfolio of investments, which is expected to contain between 45 and 60 stocks listed in Europe. Stock selection is not constrained by the Benchmark and the weightings of stocks are based upon the views of manager. It aims to seek to maximize total return (a combination of income and capital growth) from a portfolio of stocks. Less emphasis will be given to geographical diversification. The portfolio will not be constructed with any yield target. Derivative instruments may be used for investment purposes for up to 10% of NA.