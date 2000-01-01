Henderson High Income Ord (LSE:HHI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£244.011m
- OCF0.81%
- AIC sectorUK Equity & Bond Income
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- Currency
- ISINGB0009580571
Investment Strategy
The Company invests in a prudently diversified selection of both well known and smaller companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. The majority of the Company's assets will be invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.