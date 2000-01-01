Henderson High Income Ord (LSE:HHI)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£244.011m
  • OCF0.81%
  • AIC sectorUK Equity & Bond Income
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0009580571

Investment Strategy

The Company invests in a prudently diversified selection of both well known and smaller companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. The majority of the Company's assets will be invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

Latest HHI news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

HHI Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .