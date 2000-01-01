Investment Strategy

The Company seeks to provide Shareholders with a growing total annual dividend, as well as capital appreciation from a focused and internationally diversified portfolio of securities outside the UK. The portfolio is expected to be diversified by factors such as geography, industry sub-sector and investment size. The Company will not invest in issuers whose securities are, at the time of investment, listed only in the UK. The portfolio will be made up of interests in 50-80, with no single investment accounting for more than 5% of NA at the time of investment.