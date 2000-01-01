Henderson Opportunities Ord (LSE:HOT)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£84.118m
- OCF0.83%
- AIC sectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- ISINGB0008536574
Investment Strategy
The company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index from a portfolio of UK investments. The company will invest in a portfolio of 70 to 100 investments on an unconstrained basis across the whole range of market capitalisations. The investment portfolio will be focusing on growth, recovery and special opportunities company shares which the portfolio manager believes should achieve a higher than average rate of capital growth over the medium to long term.