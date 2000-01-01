Henderson Opportunities Ord (LSE:HOT)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£84.118m
  • OCF0.83%
  • AIC sectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0008536574

Investment Strategy

The company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index from a portfolio of UK investments. The company will invest in a portfolio of 70 to 100 investments on an unconstrained basis across the whole range of market capitalisations. The investment portfolio will be focusing on growth, recovery and special opportunities company shares which the portfolio manager believes should achieve a higher than average rate of capital growth over the medium to long term.

Latest HOT news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

HOT Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .