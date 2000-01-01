Herald Ord (LSE:HRI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.006bn
- OCF1.07%
- AIC sectorGlobal Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupHerald
- Currency
- ISINGB0004228648
Investment Strategy
The objective is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted companies in the areas of communications and multi-media. Investments will be made throughout the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.