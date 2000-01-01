Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital appreciation, investing primarily in equity and equity-linked securities in the Caribbean Basin countries, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a broad range of securities of issuers including U.S. based companies, whose securities are traded principally on a stock exchange in a Caribbean Basin Country; or have at least 50% of the value of their assets in a Caribbean Basin Country; or that derive at least 50% of their total revenue from operations in a Caribbean Basin Country.