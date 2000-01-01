HgCapital Trust Ord (LSE:HGT)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.017bn
- OCF1.85%
- AIC sectorPrivate Equity
- Manager GroupHG Capital
- Currency
- ISINGB00BJ0LT190
Investment Strategy
The policy of the company is to invest, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of unlisted companies where Hg believes it can add value through organic growth, operational improvements, margin expansion, reorganisation or by acquisition to achieve scale. The company seeks to maximise its opportunities and reduce investment risk by holding a spread of businesses diversified by sector, market and geography.