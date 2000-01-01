HICL Infrastructure Company Ord (LSE:HICL)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£3.125bn
  • OCF1.06%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure
  • Manager GroupInfraRed Capital Partners
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJLP1Y77

Investment Strategy

The Company seeks to provide investors with long-term distributions, at levels that are sustainable, and to preserve the capital value of its investment portfolio over the long term with potential for capital growth from a diversified portfolio of infrastructure investments positioned at the lower end of the risk spectrum. The strategy of Company is to maintain a disciplined and proactive approach to investment and asset management, while executing its three-pillar business model of preserving and enhancing the value of the existing portfolio and making accretive new investments.

Latest HICL news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

HICL Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .