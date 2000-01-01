Investment Strategy

The Company seeks to provide investors with long-term distributions, at levels that are sustainable, and to preserve the capital value of its investment portfolio over the long term with potential for capital growth from a diversified portfolio of infrastructure investments positioned at the lower end of the risk spectrum. The strategy of Company is to maintain a disciplined and proactive approach to investment and asset management, while executing its three-pillar business model of preserving and enhancing the value of the existing portfolio and making accretive new investments.