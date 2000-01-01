HICL Infrastructure PLC Ord (LSE:HICL)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£3.166bn
- OCF1.06%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure
- Manager GroupInfraRed Capital Partners
- Currency
- ISINGB00BJLP1Y77
Investment Strategy
The Company seeks to provide investors with long-term distributions, at levels that are sustainable, and to preserve the capital value of its investment portfolio over the long term with potential for capital growth from a diversified portfolio of infrastructure investments positioned at the lower end of the risk spectrum. The strategy of Company is to maintain a disciplined and proactive approach to investment and asset management, while executing its three-pillar business model of preserving and enhancing the value of the existing portfolio and making accretive new investments.