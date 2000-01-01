Hipgnosis Songs C Ord (LSE:SONC)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£235.620m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupThe Family
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BFYT9663

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of income, together with the potential for capital growth, from investment in a portfolio of Songs and their associated musical intellectual property rights. The portfolio will be acquired by investing in Catalogues of Songs from well-known songwriters and recording artists; however, each Song will be considered to be a separate asset.

Latest SONC news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

SONC Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .