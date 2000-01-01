Hipgnosis Songs C Ord (LSE:SONC)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£235.620m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupThe Family
- Currency
- ISINGG00BFYT9663
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of income, together with the potential for capital growth, from investment in a portfolio of Songs and their associated musical intellectual property rights. The portfolio will be acquired by investing in Catalogues of Songs from well-known songwriters and recording artists; however, each Song will be considered to be a separate asset.