Hipgnosis Songs Ord (LSE:SONG)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£424.398m
- OCF2.63%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupThe Family
- Currency
- ISINGG00BFYT9H72
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of income, together with the potential for capital growth, from investment in a portfolio of Songs and their associated musical intellectual property rights. The portfolio will be acquired by investing in Catalogues of Songs from well-known songwriters and recording artists; however, each Song will be considered to be a separate asset.