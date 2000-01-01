HWSI Realisation Fund Limited (LSE:HWSL)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£53.382m
  • OCF1.94%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupInt Fundmanagement
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BYMYC345

Investment Strategy

To provide Shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through exposure, directly or indirectly, to primarily secured loans originated across a variety of channels, assets and industry segments. The Company will invest in loans, which will predominantly be secured upon a variety of asset types. The types of Loans that the Company will target include the following: equipment finance, property development and general commercial Loans to businesses.

