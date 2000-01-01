HydrogenOne Capital Growth Ord (LSE:HGEN)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£107.350m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BL6K7L04

Investment Strategy

To deliver an attractive level of capital growth by investing, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focussed assets whilst integrating core ESG principles into its decision making and ownership process.

