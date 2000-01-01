ICG-Longbow Senior Sec. UK Prop Debt Inv (LSE:LBOW)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£115.844m
- OCF1.97%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupLongbow Capital
- Currency
- ISINGG00B8C23S81
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Company is to construct a portfolio of UK real estate debt related investments predominantly comprising loans secured by first ranking fixed charges against Commercial Property investments, with the aim of providing shareholders with attractive, quarterly dividends, capital preservation and, over the longer term, a degree of capital appreciation.