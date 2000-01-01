ICG-Longbow Senior Sec. UK Prop Debt Inv (LSE:LBOW)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£115.844m
  • OCF1.97%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupLongbow Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00B8C23S81

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Company is to construct a portfolio of UK real estate debt related investments predominantly comprising loans secured by first ranking fixed charges against Commercial Property investments, with the aim of providing shareholders with attractive, quarterly dividends, capital preservation and, over the longer term, a degree of capital appreciation.

Latest LBOW news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

LBOW Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .