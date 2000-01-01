Impax Environmental Markets Ord (LSE:IEM)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£659.789m
- OCF1.04%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Environmental
- Manager GroupImpax
- Currency
- ISINGB0031232498
Investment Strategy
To enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management.