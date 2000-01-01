Impax Environmental Markets Ord (LSE:IEM)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£659.789m
  • OCF1.04%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Environmental
  • Manager GroupImpax
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0031232498

Investment Strategy

To enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management.

Latest IEM news

IEM Regulatory news

