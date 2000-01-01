Independent Ord (LSE:IIT)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£312.983m
- OCF0.21%
- AIC sectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupIndependent Investment
- Currency
- ISINGB0000811686
Investment Strategy
It aims to provide good absolute returns over long periods by investing in a portfolio of mostly UK, but also internationally-quoted securities. The Company has the freedom to invest up to 10% of its assets in unquoted securities. The Company may use derivatives (futures, options and the like) to protect the funds of shareholders.