Trust Info

  • Market Cap£78.414m
  • OCF2.00%
  • AIC sectorCountry Specialists: Asia Pacific
  • Manager GroupOcean Dial
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B0P8RJ60

Investment Strategy

The Company's investment objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies based in India. The investment policy permits the Company to make investments in a range of Indian equity and equity linked securities and predominantly in listed mid and small cap Indian companies with a smaller proportion in unlisted Indian companies.

Latest IGC news

IGC Regulatory news

