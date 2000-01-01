India Capital Growth Ord (LSE:IGC)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£78.414m
- OCF2.00%
- AIC sectorCountry Specialists: Asia Pacific
- Manager GroupOcean Dial
- Currency
- ISINGB00B0P8RJ60
Investment Strategy
The Company's investment objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies based in India. The investment policy permits the Company to make investments in a range of Indian equity and equity linked securities and predominantly in listed mid and small cap Indian companies with a smaller proportion in unlisted Indian companies.