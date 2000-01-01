Investment Strategy

Is to invest in infrastructure projects in India with the potential for capital growth and income generation with a focus on energy and transport sectors. Additionally, the Company may make investments in other economic and social infrastructure sectors within India where opportunities arise with similar risk and return characteristics to those found within the energy and transport sectors. The Company will focus on being a purely equity investor at the SPV level in infrastructure assets in India and it may also invest via subordinated debt or mezzanine instruments in some cases.